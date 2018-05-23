Expanding its "Helio P" family of power-efficient chips for mid-range devices, mobile phone chipmaker MediaTek launched Helio P22 processor in India.

MediaTek Helio P22 is the first to bring the 12nm manufacturing process to the mid-range mobile segment.

"With support for high-quality dual camera photography, AI enhancements and incredible power efficiency, Helio P22 sets a new bar for accessibility to premium features," TL Lee, General Manager, Wireless Communication Business Unit, MediaTek, said in a statement.

With P22 chipset, the chip maker would offer the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerated experiences, brilliant photography and reliable, high-speed connectivity to more affordable devices, thus, expanding the "new premium" market.

"We expect continued device maker wins and consumer growth in this segment with MediaTek's new Helio P22 chipset," Lee added.ni

The Helio P22 chip also brings hardware-driven dual-camera support for 13+8 megapixel setups at a fast 30 frames per second (FPS) rate.

With a low-power, highly capable hardware depth engine for real-time Bokeh preview, the chipset is equipped to minimise grain, noise, aliasing and chromatic aberration.