FP Trending

In a bid to bring advanced features to the entry-level 4G smartphones, MediaTek has launched its latest Helio A25 chipset for the Indian market.

This chipset comes with ARM Cortex-A53 CPU with an operating speed of up to 1.8 GHz, along with the IMG Power VR GE8320-class graphics processor. The firm is aiming at making the use of everyday apps and gaming smoother and easier with the latest Helio A25. It also features a LPDDR3/ LPDDR4x memory controller allowing developers to take liberty in designing smartphones.

The latest 6,000 mAh battery powered Infinix Smart 4 Plus, which comes with a huge 6.82-inch HD plus display with a drop notch technology, is one of the first smartphones to be using the MediaTek Helio A25. On the other hand, Tecno Spark 5 Pro, launched earlier this month, also features the new MediaTek processor.

As the chipset is aided by MediaTek CorePilot technology, the smartphones will enjoy faster and smoother activity along with less power consumption. Its TSMC 12 nm FinFET production process helps increase the battery life and CPU performance of devices.

The processor will allow smartphone makers to develop 20:9 ratio smartphones with HD plus 1600 x 720 resolution. Also, it will support a dual camera setup up to 13 MP + 5 MP. In the case of single-camera systems, the chipset will support cameras up to 16 MP with AI-bokeh mode for portrait pictures.

The all-new Helio A25 comes with dual 4G SIM support and VoLTE/ViLTE service capability as well as WorldWide IMS support. Building on its predecessor the MediaTek Helio P series, this chipset will offer great performance in low light situations and an enhanced zooming technology.

Global connectivity and location services will get a boost with the Helio A25 as it supports multiple GNSS options, i.e., GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.