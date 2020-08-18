FP Trending

MediaTek has announced its latest 5G system on chip (SoC) – the Dimensity 800U. The 7 nm Dimensity chipset has been built to deliver multi-core high performance.

The latest chipset in the Dimensity series supports 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. This has been launched by keeping the mid-tier 5G smartphones in mind, revealed the company in a press release.

“MediaTek has always focused on enhancing the user experience with our leading semiconductor technology, whether consumers are streaming, gaming or taking photos,” said the Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, Dr Yenchi Lee.

He added that the MediaTek Dimensity 800U will bring “cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series”, to deliver “incredible 5G experiences.”

The fabless semiconductor company’s latest chipset supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks. Also it will support dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA). So that users will be able to experience “faster and more stable 5G connections”.

As the chipset comes with MediaTek’s 5G “UltraSave technology”, the battery life of mobile devices will also see an enhancement.

The SoC has an octa-core CPU with a dual cluster technology in place. Two Arm Cortex-A76 processors with a clock speed of 2.4 GHz are present along with six Arm Cortex-A55 processors that boast a clock speed of 2.0 GHz. It also comes with a LPDDR4x RAM.

With the use of Dimensity 800U, high refresh rates of 120 Hz full HD plus displays are a given. High-quality video streaming will become easier with the chipset’s support for the HDR10+ standard. The MediaTek MiraVision PQ engine will provide HDR optimization for various kinds of video clips. It will support flexible camera placement with up to 64 MP cameras and quad-camera setups.