MediaTek on Thursday, released its latest 5G enabled Systems-on-Chip (SOC) called Dimensity 720. The chipset will give consumers access to premium 5G experiences on mid-tier smartphones, MediaTek said.

The latest Dimensity 720, is part of MediaTek’s 5G chipset family that includes a range of chipsets from Dimensity 1000 for flagship 5G smartphones to the Dimensity 800 and 700 series for more accessible 5G mid-tier devices.

The company said that the 7nm Dimensity 720 SoC is integrated with the most power-efficient 5G modem in its class.

The chipset is built with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology which uses both network and content awareness intelligence to manage the modem's operating mode in real-time to extend battery life.

For an overall better experience, it also integrates impressive multimedia, connectivity and imaging features.

The new MediaTek chipset supports the latest connectivity technologies including two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G and 4G dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) to give users the best possible connection.

The chipset also supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

The Dimensity 720 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 is an octa-core CPU that has two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores.

It also packs an ARM Mali-G57 class GPU, fast LPDDR4X memory and universal flash storage (UFS) 2.2 for fast read/write speeds.

It supports 90Hz displays high frame-rate displays for fast, smooth gaming and streaming.

To enhance video streaming capabilities, it also has MiraVision HDR 10+ video playback feature.

As for the camera configuration, the chipset can support 64 MP camera module or 20 MP+16 MP dual cameras along with a range of AI-camera enhancements powered by MediaTek’s integrated APU (AI Processing Unit).

To minimize the power consumption of always-on voice assistants, the chipset comes with a feature called Voice Wakeup (VoW).

According to a report by Notebook Check, MediaTek Dimensity 720 is a scaled-down version of the Dimensity 800 series.

It is not known as to when it will get in action, but the chipset is very likely in mass production and maybe powered in upcoming smartphones.

A report by GizmoChina mentions that with the launch of the Dimensity 800-series and the Dimensity 1000 series, MediaTek was focused on gaming-related features as well, which doesn’t seem to be the case for this Dimensity 720.

It adds that the focus of MediaTek Dimensity 720 seems to be global sub-6GHz 5G support.