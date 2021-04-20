FP Trending

MediaTek has announced the launch of the flagship System-on-Chip (SoC), Dimensity 1200, in the Indian market, at the 8th MediaTek Technology Diaries virtual session held today, 20 April. It was also announced that Realme will be the first smartphone brand to feature the Dimensity 1200 SoC in India. The 6 nm Dimensity 1200 SoC apparently has one of the fastest smartphones octa-core CPUs ever: with a clock speed of 3 GHz with up to 22 percent faster CPU performance and 25 percent more power efficiency.

The SoC promises to deliver flagship-level premium performance with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with 12.5 percent faster performance, incredible displays, faster refresh rates, and more.

The SoC is made using an integrated 5G modem that features 5G UltraSave technology for greater energy savings. It is powered by HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology that boosts the smartphone gaming experience. The chipset features the most powerful imaging and AI processors for truly immersive camera experiences with up to 200 MP camera support.

“MediaTek Dimensity 1200 reiterates our focus on 5G and commitment to deliver compelling technologies. It will enable our OEMs to build competitive products that enable premium and incredible experiences. The SoC will mark a new beginning for the smartphone segment in India with its flagship features that blend the best of all worlds – be it processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming, or connectivity enhancements,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, at the launch event.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 has received TÜV Rheinland certification for its 5G performance, which proves that the chipset provides reliable, high-performance 5G connectivity and offers users high-quality 5G experiences.

The technology has already made its mark in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1000, featuring the world’s most advanced 5G SoC architecture. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U helps drive mass-market 5G smartphones; and the recently launched Dimensity 700 brings advanced 5G capabilities to its power-efficient design.