tech2 News Staff

Chipmaker MediaTek has announced its latest chipset called the Helio P65 which happens to be very similar to the P70 that was released earlier. The company says that the chipset will come with faster CPU cores as well as an improved Neural processing unit (NPU).

Architecture-wise the Helio P65 runs on two ARM Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores in an octa-core arrangement. The P70 and P60 chipsets both feature slower Cortex-A73 and Cortex-A53 CPUs which are 22 percent and 18 percent slower respectively than the A75 and A55. However, expect performance boost only in single-core activities, since the P65 has a gap between the big and small cores.

In terms of graphical load, the Helio P65 uses the Mali-G52 GPU instead of the higher-end Mali-G72 GPU used in the P70. Apart from that the chipset also comes with support for only 1 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and can only connect with eMMc 5.1 storage and not the faster UFS 2.1 flash storage.

Camera-wise, the chipset can handle up to a 48MP single camera sensor and also a 16MP+16MP dual camera setup. The NPU in the P65 is said to be twice as fast as the previous-gen NPU and it is also 30 percent faster than the competitor. The H.265 format is supported for video encoding alongside EIS and RSC. However, the chipset will not support 4K video recording.