MediaTek announces a new T750 5G chipset to offer 5G broadband experience

The T750 will provide 5G speeds right out the box to rival fixed line services without incurring costs for laying down cables or fibres.


FP TrendingSep 04, 2020 09:52:11 IST

MediaTek has on Thursday announced its highly integrated, low-power T750 5G chipset that will deliver 5G broadband experience for 5G NR sub-6 GHz frequencies. The chipset will power the next generation 5G CPE wireless products including fixed wireless access routers (FWA) and mobile hotspots.

The 7nm compact chip design comes with an integrated 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU.

MediaTek announces a new T750 5G chipset to offer 5G broadband experience

MediaTek T750

As per MediaTek, the chipset has all the essential functions and peripherals for device makers to build high-performance consumer premise equipment products in the smallest form factors possible.

The chipset is presently sampling with potential customers.

Speaking about the next-gen chipset, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit JC Hsu said that with high-speed broadband connectivity becoming more important, MediaTek is extending their 5G leadership beyond the smartphone segment with the T770 chipset.

According to Hsu, this will open up new markets for broadband operators and device makers and allow customers to experience all the advantages of 5G connectivity.

The company in a press statement said that 5G routers with sub-6 GHz frequencies bring a more affordable broadband alternative to areas with limited DSL, cable or fiber services.

The chipset supports 5G sub-6 GHz frequencies and two-component carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for extended coverage, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor fixed wireless access products, like home routers, as well as mobile hotspots.

It offers a compact 5G device that they can self-install and avoid the hassles of lengthy installation times for fixed line broadband. For operators, the T750 will provide 5G speeds right out the box to rival fixed line services without incurring costs for laying down cables or fibres.

According to Khin Sandi Lynn, industry analyst from ABI Research, MediaTek’s 5G chipsets for FWA routers will not only fulfill the market demand and accelerate competition in the FWA CPE ecosystem, but is a perfect solution for operators planning to achieve wide service coverage in a short time.

 

