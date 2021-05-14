FP Trending

MediaTek has launched the new Dimensity 900 5G chipset on Thursday, 13 May. The chipset is packed with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support. Built on the 6 nm high-performance manufacturing node, it features an ultra-fast FHD+ 120 Hz display and a 108 MP main camera for a picturesque experience. The new Dimensity 900 SoC will be integrated into mid-range smartphones that are expected to be launched in the global market in Q2 2021. The chipset delivers optimal and long battery life as it brings an independent artificial intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU) with an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU).

The third-generation AI processing unit of the Taiwanese company supports many AI applications and 4K high-definition resolution (HDR) efficiently.

A 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem, with carrier aggregation, has been integrated into the Dimensity 900. It has bandwidth support up to 120 MHz. The chipset comes with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) that comprises two Arm Cortex-A78 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz.

JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit said, “The chipset’s support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensures users get the most out of their devices with super-fast and reliable connectivity”.

The chipset also has an HDR image signal processor (ISP) and a hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine for upgraded video capabilities from a standard dynamic range (SDR) to HDR with HDR10+ video playback to improve the content quality.

Smartphones powered by the Density 900 will come with multi-camera options to capture every detail and an AI processing unit INT8, INT16, and accurate FP16 capabilities that deliver precise and clear pictures.

From 2G to 5G, 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) architectures, True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) among others, the Dimensity series support all connectivity ranges.