Friday, May 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MediaTek announces 6nm Dimensity 900 5G chipset for mid-range 5G smartphones

The third-generation AI processing unit of MediaTek supports many AI applications and 4K high-definition resolution (HDR) efficiently.


FP TrendingMay 14, 2021 17:59:22 IST

MediaTek has launched the new Dimensity 900 5G chipset on Thursday, 13 May. The chipset is packed with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support. Built on the 6 nm high-performance manufacturing node, it features an ultra-fast FHD+ 120 Hz display and a 108 MP main camera for a picturesque experience. The new Dimensity 900 SoC will be integrated into mid-range smartphones that are expected to be launched in the global market in Q2 2021. The chipset delivers optimal and long battery life as it brings an independent artificial intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU) with an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU).

MediaTek Dimensity 900 chispet.

MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

The third-generation AI processing unit of the Taiwanese company supports many AI applications and 4K high-definition resolution (HDR) efficiently.

A 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem, with carrier aggregation, has been integrated into the Dimensity 900. It has bandwidth support up to 120 MHz. The chipset comes with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) that comprises two Arm Cortex-A78 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz.

JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit said, “The chipset’s support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensures users get the most out of their devices with super-fast and reliable connectivity”.

The chipset also has an HDR image signal processor (ISP) and a hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine for upgraded video capabilities from a standard dynamic range (SDR) to HDR with HDR10+ video playback to improve the content quality.

Smartphones powered by the Density 900 will come with multi-camera options to capture every detail and an AI processing unit INT8, INT16, and accurate FP16 capabilities that deliver precise and clear pictures.

From 2G to 5G, 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) architectures, True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) among others, the Dimensity series support all connectivity ranges.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

5G network in India

At least 40 million smartphone users in India likely to adopt 5G in its first year: Ericsson ConsumerLab study

May 13, 2021
At least 40 million smartphone users in India likely to adopt 5G in its first year: Ericsson ConsumerLab study

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021