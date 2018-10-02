Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
02 October, 2018

Mazda says that it will produce 100 percent of its cars as hybrid EVs by 2030

Mazda has said that it plans to market an all-battery EV in 2020, would develop two battery EVs.

Mazda Motor Corp said on 2 October that all of the vehicles it produces by 2030 will incorporate electrification, while 5 percent of its cars will be all-battery electric vehicles (EVs).

The Japanese automaker joins a growing number of global automakers who are planning to reduce emissions by producing more gasoline-hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery EVs.

The logo of Mazda Motor Corp. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RC1D2CED3B60

Representational image.

“By 2030, Mazda expects that internal combustion engines combined with some form of electrification will account for 95 percent of the vehicles it produces and battery electric vehicles will account for 5 percent,” the automaker said in a statement.

Mazda has said that it plans to market an all-battery EV in 2020. On Tuesday it said it would develop two battery EVs, one which will be powered solely by battery and another which will pair a battery with a range extender powered by the automaker’s rotary engine.

