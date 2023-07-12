Mayhem at Microsoft: Tech giant lays off hundreds more after axing 10,000 earlier

Microsoft made an internal announcement on Monday morning regarding a new wave of job cuts that will impact various roles in customer service, support, and sales. These cuts go beyond the 10,000 global layoffs previously announced on January 18.

It is not unusual for Microsoft to restructure parts of its business as it enters a new fiscal year, considering its fiscal year 2023 concluded on June 30. While specific details were not disclosed, GeekWire has confirmed the news about the layoffs at Microsoft.

A spokesperson from Microsoft stated that organizational and workforce adjustments are a regular and necessary aspect of managing their business. They emphasized their commitment to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for the future and to support their customers and partners.

To gain more insight into the nature of these job cuts, several LinkedIn posts have surfaced, shedding light on the affected areas. Reportedly, customer support and sales positions across different teams, geographies, and roles are being targeted.

In addition to Microsoft, other prominent technology giants like Amazon, Meta, and Google have also made adjustments to their workforce this year. These companies had previously expanded their employee count rapidly to meet the increased demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as market conditions have evolved, they have scaled back their operations.