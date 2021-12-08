Wednesday, December 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Maxima launches Max Pro X5 smartwatch at an introductory price of Rs 2,999: Check specs, features

The Maxima Max Pro X5 is powered by a Realtek chipset, and has a claimed battery life of up to 15 days; comes with a 1.7-inch HD display.


FP TrendingDec 08, 2021 18:03:53 IST

Maxima Watches, one of the world's largest watch manufacturers, has announced the launch of its brand-new smartwatch - the Max Pro X5, on Amazon. The smartwatch is available at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 for a limited time period only.

The smartwatch will be available in blue, rose gold, grey, and black. The watch is powered by a Realtek chipset, and has a claimed battery life of up to 15 days. The Max Pro X5 comes with a 1.7-inch HD display which has a brightness of over 450 nits.

Users of the Maxima Max X5 Pro will also be able to check social media notifications on their smartwatch. Image: Maxima

Users of the Maxima Max X5 Pro will also be able to check social media notifications on their smartwatch. Image: Maxima

With an IP68 rating, the Max Pro X5 is said to be dust, dirt and sand-resistant, and is built with a high-density ABS case material with metal coating. It is also resistant to submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for a up to 30 minutes.

The watch is equipped with an Advanced LC11 heart-rate sensor, which is said to deliver accurate heart rate and SpO2 readings. The smartwatch also comes with Intelligent AI Sleep Monitoring, which allows its users to track their sleeping habits.

The watch features the Maxima Smartwear App and also has an in-app GPS feature, boasting of over 10 sport modes. Users can also check social media notifications on the Max Pro X5’s HD display.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; takes down Kindle, Netflix, Disney and more for hours

Dec 08, 2021
Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; takes down Kindle, Netflix, Disney and more for hours
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out the best deals on Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and iQOO phones

Amazon

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out the best deals on Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and iQOO phones

Nov 25, 2021
Chhorii movie review: Muddled with horror clichés, Nushrratt Bharuccha's film strays away from its social intent

MovieReview

Chhorii movie review: Muddled with horror clichés, Nushrratt Bharuccha's film strays away from its social intent

Nov 26, 2021
Dhamaka and Drushyam 2 to Jai Bhim and Finch: Best streaming picks from November

Buzz Patrol

Dhamaka and Drushyam 2 to Jai Bhim and Finch: Best streaming picks from November

Dec 01, 2021
'Why no arrests like Aryan Khan?': CAIT demands action against Amazon officials in MP drug bust case

NewsTracker

'Why no arrests like Aryan Khan?': CAIT demands action against Amazon officials in MP drug bust case

Nov 28, 2021
Money Heist Season 5 Part 2, Atrangi Re, Aarya Season 2: What's streaming on Netflix, Hotstar in December

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2, Atrangi Re, Aarya Season 2: What's streaming on Netflix, Hotstar in December

Dec 01, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021