Maxima Watches, one of the world's largest watch manufacturers, has announced the launch of its brand-new smartwatch - the Max Pro X5, on Amazon. The smartwatch is available at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 for a limited time period only.

The smartwatch will be available in blue, rose gold, grey, and black. The watch is powered by a Realtek chipset, and has a claimed battery life of up to 15 days. The Max Pro X5 comes with a 1.7-inch HD display which has a brightness of over 450 nits.

With an IP68 rating, the Max Pro X5 is said to be dust, dirt and sand-resistant, and is built with a high-density ABS case material with metal coating. It is also resistant to submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for a up to 30 minutes.

The watch is equipped with an Advanced LC11 heart-rate sensor, which is said to deliver accurate heart rate and SpO2 readings. The smartwatch also comes with Intelligent AI Sleep Monitoring, which allows its users to track their sleeping habits.

The watch features the Maxima Smartwear App and also has an in-app GPS feature, boasting of over 10 sport modes. Users can also check social media notifications on the Max Pro X5’s HD display.