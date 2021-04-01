Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
Maundy Thursday 2021: Messages and quotes for the occasion

The day commemorates the last supper of Jesus where he gave his disciples a new commandment which was to love one another.


Apr 01, 2021

Maundy Thursday is a part of the Holy Week and precedes Good Friday, the day when Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is being observed on Thursday, 1 April this year. The term Maundy has Latin origins; it means mandatum which means commandment. The day commemorates the last supper of Jesus where he gave his disciples a new commandment which was to love one another.

Maundy Thursday 2021

Here are some of the messages and quotes for WhatsApp status on Maundy Thursday 2021 which you can share with friends and family to observe the day:

May we start this Maundy Thursday with Fasting and Prayers so that we can bring God’s mercy and forgiveness to all mankind.

Jesus took bread, gave thanks, broke it, and gave it to them, saying, this is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me. Happy Holy Thursday.

Today is Holy Thursday, we commemorate the Last Supper within hours Judas betrays Jesus. God bless you.

When you face problems in life, don’t ask God to take them away. On this Holy Maundy Thursday, ask Him to show His purpose, ask ways how to live a day searching His purpose for you. 

When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now.

-Mother Teresa

I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.

-John 13:34

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

-John 3:16

The Eucharist is the Sacrament of Love; It signifies Love, it produces Love.

-Saint Thomas Aquinas

