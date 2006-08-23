Sunday, February 28, 2021Back to
Marvell Releases Integrated Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Chipset

Jayesh MansukhaniFeb 28, 2021 18:13:31 IST

Marvell, who is the leading provider of chipsets for the embedded consumer WLAN market has just come up with an innovative new wireless chipset 88W8688 that combines Wi-Fi and Bluetooth into a single 90nm CMOS chip.

"The Marvell 88W8688 represents five years of interaction with our customers and partners. We are very pleased to deliver a new, fully customizable, software compatible platform that will allow them to launch products that are varied in scope and application ranging from gaming to cameras to Smartphones up to emerging converged products,” said Dr. Paramesh Gopi of Marvell's Embedded and Emerging Business Unit.
By using its unique miniaturization techniques Marvell has managed to shrink the 88W8688 to be 50% smaller than a previous two-chip, discrete Wi-Fi and Bluetooth solution. The 88W8688 fully supports 802.11a/b/g and Bluetooth 2.0+EDR. Not only that the chip is future proof as it is firmware upgradeable to Bluetooth 2.1.

