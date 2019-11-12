Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
ReutersNov 12, 2019 06:16:37 IST

Martin Gilbert joins fintech Revolut as chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - British-based digital bank account provider Revolut has appointed former Standard Life Aberdeen co-Chief Executive Martin Gilbert as its chairman, the financial technology company said on Tuesday.

Gilbert, a veteran investor who spent more than three decades in charge of one of Britain's most successful asset managers, is stepping down as vice chairman from Standard Life Aberdeen in September next year.

He will take up his new role in January and has already been advising Revolut CEO Nikolay Storonsky, the company said.

Revolut, one of the world’s fastest-growing banking apps, is embarking on a global expansion that has seen it launch in the United States and Singapore this year and expand partnerships with payments firms Visa and Mastercard.

The fintech firm aims to undercut traditional banks on pricing for foreign exchange purchases, stock trading and money transfers, and has attracted more than 8 million customers since its launch four years ago.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

