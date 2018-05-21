A European Parliament meeting on 22 May with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast live, parliamentary officials and the company said on 21 May following a controversy over plans for a closed-door hearing.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani, who was criticized by legislators and some senior EU officials over arrangements for the discussion on public privacy concerns, tweeted that it was “great news” that Zuckerberg had agreed to a live web stream.

I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP. Meeting tomorrow from 18:15 to 19:30 — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 21, 2018

A Facebook spokeswoman said: “We’re looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be live streamed.” To catch on the livestream of the hearing, users can watch it in the European Parliament, here. The European Commission spokesperson, Carlo Corazzo tweeted that in above tweet that livestream would take place through its website and we are assuming it this. The livestream will run from 10.45 pm (IST) to 12.00 pm (IST). It is not certain whether it will be streamed via European Parliament's Twitter or Facebook handle.

It will be web streamed through the European Parliament web site — Carlo Corazza (@CorazzaEP) May 21, 2018

Zuckerberg, who founded the US social media giant, will be in Europe to defend the company after a scandal over its sale of personal data to a British political consultancy which worked on US President Donald Trump’s election campaign, among others. He will meet Tajani and leaders of parties in the European Parliament in Brussels from 6.15 pm (CET) on 22 May.

He is also due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on 23 May.

With inputs from Reuters.