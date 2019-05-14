Tuesday, May 14, 2019Back to
Mark Zuckerberg turns 35: Here's wishing him happy birthday with these hilarious memes

Here's a bouquet of some of the best Mark Zuckerberg memes as he turns 35.

tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2019 12:45:06 IST

From being the 'nerd' in Harvard dormitories to owning and running the biggest technology company in the world, Mark Zuckerberg has most definitely come a long way. Now, our young little Zucky is 35, he has done and seen a lot (A LOT) in the past few years; he made Facebook, he allowed data from millions of accounts to be leaked, he made a lot of money (with our data??), and he gave us a lot of content for memes! And so, what would be a better way to wish him a happy birthday if not with the most hilarious memes the internet came up with.

via GIPHY

The moment when Mark Zuckerberg tries to make a joke about privacy and nobody laughs:

Can you see Mark Zuckerberg as the Thanos of our planet? Just asking!

In general, too, Mark Zuckerberg's actions are a life lesson.

Jon may know nothing, but Zuckerberg...

...knows EVERYTHING!

Commander Data, is that you?

BTW, Zuckerberg comes with Smile Control Settings. If you don't believe me, then what's this?

Adjusting settings

Also, would you eat that?

Mark Zuckerburger

But the most epic of all, is this kickass morph-meme my colleague just made!

Mark Zuckerberg turns 35: Heres wishing him happy birthday with these hilarious memes

Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Also, let's not be too harsh on him. Because...

Image: Reddit

Image: Reddit

Ok bye, you have been...

He’s at it again...

