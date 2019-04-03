Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU Elections in May

Facebook has said it has ploughed resources and staff into safeguarding the 26 May EU vote.

ReutersApr 03, 2019 14:17:31 IST

Facebook is much better than it was in 2016 at tackling election interference but cannot guarantee the site will not be used to undermine European Parliament elections in May, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

Chastened since suspected Russian operatives used Facebook and other social media to influence an election that surprisingly brought Donald Trump to power in the United States, Facebook has said it has ploughed resources and staff into safeguarding the 26 May EU vote.

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU Elections in May

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

Zuckerberg said there had been a lot of important elections since 2016 that have been relatively clean and demonstrated the defences it has built up to protect their integrity.

"We've certainly made a lot of progress ... But no, I don't think anyone can guarantee in a world where you have nation states that are trying to interfere in elections, there's no single thing we can do and say okay we've now solved the issue," Zuckerberg told Irish national broadcaster RTE in an interview.

"This is an ongoing arms race where we're constantly building up our defences and these sophisticated governments are also evolving their tactics."

US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia ran disinformation and hacking operation to undermine the American democratic process and help Republican Trump's 2016 campaign. Moscow denies interfering in the election.

Under pressure from EU regulators to do more to guard against foreign meddling in the bloc's upcoming legislative election, Facebook toughened its rules on political advertising in Europe last week.

It also announced plans to ramp up efforts to fight misinformation ahead of the vote and will partner with German news agency DPA to boost its fact-checking.

"Here in the EU for the upcoming elections we are bringing the full battery of all of the strategies and tools that worked very well in a lot of important elections so far so I've a lot of confidence," Zuckerberg said during a trip to Dublin, home to Facebook's international headquarters.

"But I think that we should expect that for some of these countries that are out there that are trying to interfere, they are just going to keep trying, so we need to stay ahead of that and keep on doing this work in order to stay ahead."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

Facebook

Facebook says some of Mark Zuckerberg’s older posts were inadvertently deleted

Mar 31, 2019
Facebook says some of Mark Zuckerberg’s older posts were inadvertently deleted
Facebook could start employing editors for its upcoming dedicated news section

Facebook

Facebook could start employing editors for its upcoming dedicated news section

Apr 02, 2019
Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing the Internet

Facebook

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing the Internet

Mar 31, 2019
Facebook toughens rule on political advertising under pressure from EU regulators

Facebook

Facebook toughens rule on political advertising under pressure from EU regulators

Mar 29, 2019
Facebook faces charges of discrimination in targeted housing ads from HUD

Facebook

Facebook faces charges of discrimination in targeted housing ads from HUD

Mar 28, 2019
Facebook announces changes to political ad rules ahead of EU elections in May

Facebook

Facebook announces changes to political ad rules ahead of EU elections in May

Apr 03, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019