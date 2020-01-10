tech2 News Staff

Every new year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a long post about his resolutions for the year. He has had learning Mandarin, coding a personal AI assistant, reading, running, learning to hunt and cook, and various other goals in his resolutions so far. However, in 2020, "rather than having year-to-year challenges, I’ve tried to think about what I hope the world and my life will look in 2030," says Zuckerberg in a post on Facebook.

Zuckerberg has shared a list of things he wishes to see change or improve in the next ten years. Each of these wishes are also accompanied by some predictions and solutions. Here are the biggest proclamation from his post:

Quite unsurprisingly, most of these goals and predictions revolve around Facebook and its own products. And why not, really? He continues on expanding his platform despite claims and efforts to break it up.

AR and VR

Zuckerberg predicts that in the coming decade phones will remain the primary devices but he thinks augmented reality will also be a crucial part of the decade's technology. Zuckerberg says AR will "redefine our relationship with technology".

He also points out the issue of "ballooning housing costs and inequality of opportunity by geography", which he thinks will be solved with the help of virtual reality in the coming decade.

"Augmented and virtual reality are about delivering a sense of presence -- the feeling that you're right there with another person or in another place. Instead of having devices that take us away from the people around us, the next platform will help us be more present with each other and will help the technology get out of the way. Even though some of the early devices seem clunky, I think these will be the most human and social technology platforms anyone has built yet," he writes.

Privacy

In the coming years, Zuckerberg does not think "private companies should be making so many important decisions that touch on fundamental democratic values." Giving a solution to his own question — "how should we govern the large new digital communities that the internet has enabled?" — he writes that privacy can be ensured through regulation.

"As long as our governments are seen as legitimate, rules established through a democratic process could add more legitimacy and trust than rules defined by companies alone. There are a number of areas where I believe governments establishing clearer rules would be helpful, including around elections, harmful content, privacy, and data portability. I've called for new regulation in these areas and over the next decade I hope we get clearer rules for the internet."

He adds that the other (and the better) way to address this is by establishing new ways for communities to govern themselves, and Zuckerberg plugs Facebook's Oversight Board right here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.