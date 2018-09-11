Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 11 September, 2018 09:58 IST

Many governments ignore their duty to protect online encryption: UNHRC expert

UN says measures that systematically weaken encryption also interfere with users’ rights.

Many governments are neglecting or ignoring their duty to protect online encryption that helps ensure freedom of expression and privacy, the UN expert on digital privacy rights said on Monday.

In many states including Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and Britain, citizens cannot count on keeping their online conversations private, according to a report prepared for the UN Human Rights Council by special rapporteur Joseph Cannataci.

There had been a surge in state restrictions on encryption in the past three years, Cannataci wrote in a report submitted to a three-week session of the Council that began on Monday.

Representational image.

Representational image.

“Since 2015, states have intensified their efforts to weaken encryption used in widely available communications products and services,” the report said.

It said the pressure has been mounting for companies to install “backdoors” in software to give law enforcement officials access to encrypted messages or secured devices, thereby giving hackers a potential vulnerability to exploit, even though governments already have many other investigative tools they could use.

“A state’s obligations to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of opinion and expression and to privacy include the responsibility to protect encryption,” the report said.

It said other measures that systematically weaken encryption and digital security, such as key escrows and data localization requirements, also interfere with users’ rights.

Limits to encryption must be necessary, legal, legitimate and proportional, the report said. Blanket bans plainly did not meet those conditions.

But many states had criminalized the use of encryption, the report said, citing Iran’s 2010 ban, Pakistan’s “vague criminal prohibitions” which could be interpreted to crack down on encryption tools, and Turkey’s detention of thousands of citizens for using an encrypted messaging app.

Other countries, including Russia, Vietnam, and Malawi, required government approval of encryption tools. Russia and Iran had both banned the Telegram messaging app, after the company refused to give up the encryption keys.

China’s 2016 Cybersecurity Law requires network operators to “provide technical support and assistance” to state and public security for national security and law enforcement, while Uganda and Mexico use malware to monitor government critics, according to the report.

Britain’s 2016 Investigatory Powers Act, known by critics as the “Snoopers’ Charter”, gave the government vaguely formulated powers that could oblige network operators to include backdoors, remove end-to-end encryption and cooperate with a wide range of government hacking measures, the report said.

It recommended that states pass laws spelling out permissible restrictions on encryption and anonymity.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Data policy

Dassault Systemes agrees to comply with Indian govt's data localisation policy

Sep 06, 2018

Data Localisation

Sundar Pichai's letter to RS Prasad hints why data localisation isn't feasible

Sep 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Russia blocks publication of UN report critical of North Korea, says Pyongyang didn't exceed import cap for oil

Aug 31, 2018

NewsTracker

Syria government has right to 'take control of all its territory', says Russian president Vladimir Putin

Sep 07, 2018

NewsTracker

India leads growth in international tourist arrivals in South Asia; global figure hit record high last year

Sep 02, 2018

Android vulnerability

Android devices not running latest 9 Pie OS can be tracked using apps: Report

Sep 06, 2018

science

Exoplanets

An exoplanet twice Earth's size has been discovered 145 light years away

Sep 10, 2018

Environment

World's largest patch of plastic in Pacific to be cleaned up in a massive effort

Sep 10, 2018

Pluto

Rejecting Pluto's status as a planet was erroneous and incorrect, argue scientists

Sep 08, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft to run out of fuel, remain in dwarf planet Ceres's orbit

Sep 08, 2018