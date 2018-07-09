Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 12:22 IST

Man trolls women for wearing short skirts, Twitter hilariously hits back at him

He was trying to preach women on how to dress. Twitter set him straight just right.

Shaming a person for their body, looks or clothes, is just wrong. But this man in Mumbai chose to do it and was immediately schooled by social media.

The man, who is recognised by the name Madhav (@mahesh10816) on Twitter, mocked six women at a “posh restaurant” in Mumbai, for wearing what he calls “micro-minis”.

He even went on to write how in Kali Yuga people are drifting away from traditional Indian culture and “are trying to attract others by exposing their bodies and not their qualities.”

This thread soon started to become popular, with some like-minded crazies joining in. Fortunately, the saner part of social media decided to take over and hence began the real lesson.

Maybe, next time around, Madhav can just focus on eating the food on his plate and not bother with moral policing when in a restaurant.

