Shaming a person for their body, looks or clothes, is just wrong. But this man in Mumbai chose to do it and was immediately schooled by social media.

The man, who is recognised by the name Madhav (@mahesh10816) on Twitter, mocked six women at a “posh restaurant” in Mumbai, for wearing what he calls “micro-minis”.

Tell me the back story to this micro mini thing. I have totally missed it. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 7, 2018

Madhav was at a restaurant saw a few girls wearing micro minis & then he taught them to win hearts with our culture. How not to reveal more and how to do Pooja every morning and the girls cried and thanked him.. A short summary of a long story.. Btw he has deleted those tweets — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 7, 2018

He even went on to write how in Kali Yuga people are drifting away from traditional Indian culture and “are trying to attract others by exposing their bodies and not their qualities.”

"And afterward, I thought about these six unsanskari women in microminis when I sat down for my after-dinner swayamseva." pic.twitter.com/cZ3cEZUmzZ — Prasanto K Roy (@prasanto) July 6, 2018

This thread soon started to become popular, with some like-minded crazies joining in. Fortunately, the saner part of social media decided to take over and hence began the real lesson.

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis, eating rasgullas. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant. I went and wrote, "Sugar is poison." — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) July 7, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis, talking about @amitvarma’s podcasts. My admiration for Bombay’s women increased. https://t.co/yVHDXu3FYq — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) July 7, 2018

I was in a posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. This is what happened before I decided to go to the scribbling board to get their attention at any cost.....😈😈 pic.twitter.com/mewVSmdl7i — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) July 7, 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis, looking good and happy. I asked them where they'd got such cute outfits, and complimented them too before I left. — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) July 7, 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant cum bar in Mumbai, doing #Karaoke It was posh and expensive. In the adjacent tables there were 6 women wearing micro minis. I asked their names & added them on Instagram!#truestory EVERY TIME. — K Venugopal Menon (@VenuSpeak) July 8, 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant in Delhi waiting for my friend , It was posh and expensive place. in the adjacent tables there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant , i took the marker & wrote "Hallo Frands, Chai Pi Lo" @jogakhichudi — TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) July 8, 2018

I went to a posh restaurant where there were 6 women dressed variously from saris to ‘micro minis’, eating variously from beef to paneer...overheard them talking about a mistake some of them made in 2014 and determined not to repeat it... — Roopali Srivastava (@RoopaliSriv) July 8, 2018

I was in a posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a frnd. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. I was furious because they got served before me. I wrote on the restaurant’s scribbling board: Next time I’ll come here wearing micro minis. — Ram Subramanian (a.k.a Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) July 7, 2018

Maybe, next time around, Madhav can just focus on eating the food on his plate and not bother with moral policing when in a restaurant.

Traditional Indian men wearing dhoti-kurta used to meet their friends in Ashrams over a bowl of dahi, instead of posh restaurants wearing trousers& designer shirts, they used morpankh instead of western markers to write. Madhav, you have ruined our sanskriti 😭 https://t.co/5hSAMEslmw — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 6, 2018

Also uncles (of all genders and ages) women don’t get up in the morning worrying about how you’re going to deal with what we are wearing. At least in Mumbai. Take your creepy gaze elsewhere. UGH — BookOfGenesia (@genesiaalves) July 6, 2018

via GIPHY