A man was arrested by the customs at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle in 100 iPhone X handsets, an official said on 6 May.

The 53-year-old accused was intercepted by the customs after his arrival from Dubai on 4 May. "Hundred iPhone X handsets worth a total of Rs 85.61 lakh were seized from his baggage after a thorough search," Additional Commissioner of customs at the airport, Amandeep Singh, said.

Earlier in November, after the launch of iPhone X in 2017, a man in Mumbai airport was detained for carrying 11 units of the smartphone which were worth Rs 10,57,388. The person was travelling from Hong Kong to India. A case was registered under his name.

Two variants of the iPhone X launched were of 64GB and 128 GB. It was Apple's tenth-anniversary special edition phone.

With inputs from PTI