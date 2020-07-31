FP Studio

If you’re looking for a cool and powerful laptop, that can get the job done from anywhere; then the Dell XPS13 is the laptop you need. In a world that values the importance of the whole package, this one comes out on top with its premium looks, advanced technology and reliable, dependable performance. Cut from a single block of aluminum, it's leagues more durable than a machine that's pieced together. Plus the use of carbon fiber, inspired by the aerospace industry, and woven glass fiber of the palm rest, allow for maximum strength and minimal weight - attributes we really appreciate in a cool device!

Save yourself tons of time and effort and look swanky as you carry this into your office or brainstorm at your favourite co-working space.

What’s under the hood?

Considered as one of the most thunderous 13-inch laptops in its class, the Dell XPS 13 features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, 4GB of memory, and a 128GB of SSD storage. Those are phenomenal specs to help you get ahead with everything from editing videos, creating graphics and multitasking smoothly without any lag.

What’s it like to travel with?

Gone are the days of clunky, thick laptops that both weighed you down and only did the most basic tasks with great difficulty. The Dell XPS13 is blazing fast and lets you juggle tons of productivity apps without a hitch, Now streaming your favorite online shows non-stop or working non-stop on the go is totally possible. With a battery that lasts for up to 18 hours, this is one of Dell’s smallest laptops, yet that’s designed to fit onto aircraft tray tables without a fuss. Thin enough to fit into any bag or satchel easily you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better travel buddy than this one.

Why should you pick this one?

That’s easy. This little 13-inch laptop is packed with features that make it stand out from the crowd. The first-ever 4-sided Infinity Edge display makes it possible to be smaller and thinner than before with a 6.8% larger 16:10 display. That is almost one million more pixels, designed to offer more screen space for you to catch every little detail better.

And if you aren’t impressed enough by that, how about the incredible 91.5% screen to body ratio and a revolutionary webcam fitted into the narrow top bezel as well. That’s the kind of spec that lets you do everything from conducting a professional live streaming session to zoom calling the whole team or your family in style.

Yet that’s not all. Its advanced Eyesafe® technology is built into the screen to reduce blue light emission, maintain vivid colours and keep on creating without stopping to give your tired eyes a break.

Is that all or is there more?

Of course, there is more. Dell’s commitment to innovation means that while the packaging has always been sustainable, now it has eliminated foam and single-use plastic altogether. Easy to recycle, the company proves that premium unboxing can be earth-friendly too!

So, whether you’re working from home, on the go or in your office, you get maximum innovation and a genuinely modern computing experience every single time you use it.

This is a Partnered content.