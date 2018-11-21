Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
Major Facebook outage affects most parts of the world, causes remain unknown

It is the second time in the past two weeks in which technical issues have appeared on Facebook.

Agence France-Presse Nov 21, 2018 08:49 AM IST

Facebook said 20 November users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram but did not explain the cause of the outages.

It was the second instance in the past two weeks in which technical issues appeared to affect access to Facebook.

The independent monitoring site Downdetector showed a map indicating outages affecting most parts of the world, especially in North America, Europe and Asia. The hashtag #FacebookDown was trending on Twitter.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration photo March 20, 2018. Picture taken March 20. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC1E83A25650

"We know some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Facebook said in a Twitter post at 1535 GMT.

Facebook gave no reason for the problems or details.

Facebook, which operates the Instagram photo-sharing platform and the WhatsApp and Messenger applications, has been under pressure in recent weeks over its handling of misinformation campaigns, and its hiring of a consultancy that sought to do damage control for the company.

Facebook has more than 2.2 billion active users worldwide.

