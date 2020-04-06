tech2 News Staff

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Mahaveera, the founder of Jainism. He was the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of Avasarpini. While you are still stuck at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, you can wish your loved ones by sending them themed WhatsApp stickers.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Mahavir Jayanti" or "Jainism WhatsApp stickers" something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once you are done installing the app, what you need to do is open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can choose to download apps like Jain Stickers for WhatsApp or Jain Stickers - WAStickerApp.

