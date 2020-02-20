Thursday, February 20, 2020Back to
Mahashivratri 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

You can choose from among many third-party shivratri-theme WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store.


tech2 News StaffFeb 20, 2020 16:06:16 IST

Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati and to celebrate that deities keep fast and worship Shiva on this day. This year, Mahashivratri falls on 21 February (tomorrow) so if you are planning to wish your loved ones the same, here how you can make it a bit more interesting. Send them themed WhatsApp stickers!

Mahashivratri 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Image: Pixabay

The process quick, all you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for apps like "WhatsApp stickers for Mahashivratri" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can download apps like Maha Shivaratri Stickers : Shiv WAStickerApps and Latest Mahadev Sticker.

