12 July, 2018

Magic Leap's first mixed reality headset to finally start shipping this summer

Magic Leap also showed an actual demo of a game called Dodge being played on the headset.

Magic Leap, a US-based startup company has been working on a mixed reality headset for four years now and has finally announced that it is shipping later this summer.

Magic Leap One Creator Edition. Image: magic Leap

Magic Leap One Creator Edition. Image: magic Leap

In a rather unconventional announcement, Magic Leap organised a live stream today to announce that the Magic Leap One Creator Edition will begin shipping to developers. According to a report by The Verge, US carrier AT&T has also revealed that it will be the exclusive carrier of the headset in the country.

Magic Leap, however, has not mentioned a date or a price tag for the headset yet, though it did mention earlier that cost similar to a "high-end smartphone". The company also mentioned today that the headset will use a Nvidia Tegra X2 processor.

The Magic Leap One Creator Edition comes with a controller. Image: Magic Leap

The Magic Leap One Creator Edition comes with a controller. Image: Magic Leap

To put things into perspective, this means that the One Creator Edition's total computing horsepower will be more than that of a Nintendo Switch console which has the older Tegra X1 chip. A report by VentureBeat also states that the headset will feature a 64-bit Linux-based OS called Lumin with a unified memory system that allows developers to create partitions as they need. The company is yet to say how much memory the device will include, but mentions that no one has complained about limitations so far.

Magic Leap also showed an actual demo of a game on the stream called Dodge where users are required to dodge or block shots from a Golem which throws rocks.

The demo revealed that the headset allows the use of hand gestures while playing a game or point at specific points. This, however, was only a demo so real-time usage will differ. With shipping dates being not too far, we will soon find out whether this mixed-reality headset was indeed worth waiting four years for.

