Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order stands vacated

TikTok had a record 41.7 mn app downloads in Q1 2019 and has 119.3 million active users in India

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 21:02:03 IST

Update: TikTok has given a statement after the verdict “We are glad about this decision and we believe it is also greatly welcomed by our thriving community in India, who use TikTok as a platform to showcase their creativity. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our users better. While we’re pleased that our efforts to fight against misuse of the platform has been recognised, the work is never “done” on our end. We are committed to continuously enhancing our safety features as a testament to our ongoing commitment to our users in India.”

The ban on the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, which had been imposed by the Madras HC on 3 April and implemented on 18 April, has been reportedly lifted after hearing submissions made by TikTok, Amicus Curiae, and Senior Advocate Arvind Datar.

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order stands vacated

Image: Twitter/TikTok

In his statement, Arvind Datar says that the Indian government "cannot have a system where something which is statutorily permissible becomes judicially impermissible". He ended on a very important note as well by saying that"Banning is not the solution. Rights of legitimate users must be protected."

Datar also explained about the Section 79 of IT Act: Liability of intermediaries under the IT Act, 2000 which says that intermediaries, in this case, TikTok, cannot be held liable in certain cases. For instance, Facebook cannot be held responsible if its users put up something illegal as their status message.

Cyberlaw expert Asheeta Regidi had said that the existing laws on intermediary liability, in general, are well-known, where Section 79 protects intermediaries like social media companies, e-commerce sites, etc. from liability for any content they host.

A petitioner in the case also gave the proposition that the Court ban ought to continue owing to the threats posed by China to India since Tiktok is a Chinese app.  However, the bench's main concern regarding the Tiktok app ban was securing the privacy of children.

The Bench remarked that India does not have a legislation such as ​COPPA to protect children in cyberspace. COPPA or the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) is a US law created to protect the privacy of children under 13. This Act was passed in the US Congress in 1998 and came into effect in April 2000. COPPA is managed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Failing to comply with the strict COPPA Act in the US, TikTok was fined $5.7 million which is a record when it comes to fines involving children's data privacy. TikTok was found to be hosting content posted by children under 13 and was asked to take it down.

(Also Read - TikTok: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in India)

TikTok had a record 41.7 mn app downloads in Q1 2019 and has 119.3 million active users in India before a ban was placed removing the app from Play Store and Apple App Store.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990


also see

TikTok ban

TikTok ban in India highlights: Madras High Court lifts ban on further downloads of the app

Apr 24, 2019
TikTok ban in India highlights: Madras High Court lifts ban on further downloads of the app
TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others

TikTok

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others

Apr 17, 2019
TikTok ban in India: Blocking social media apps may affect Digital India, says IAMAI

TikTok

TikTok ban in India: Blocking social media apps may affect Digital India, says IAMAI

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok ban in India: SC directs Madras HC to pass interim order by 24 April, ban to be lifted otherwise

TikTok

TikTok ban in India: SC directs Madras HC to pass interim order by 24 April, ban to be lifted otherwise

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years

TikTok

TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok ban in India: DoT and MeitY can do little about existing users of the app

TikTok

TikTok ban in India: DoT and MeitY can do little about existing users of the app

Apr 24, 2019

science

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019
Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019