Made by Google: Tech giant announces event on Oct 4, to launch upcoming Pixel 8, Pixel Watch series

Google has announced its upcoming “Made By Google” event, which is set to include a livestream keynote to unveil new hardware, likely including the Pixel 8 smartphone and the Pixel Watch 2.

The event is scheduled for October 4 at 10:00 AM ET and will be organised in New York City. Similar to past events, Google will livestream the event on YouTube and other social media platforms.

It is expected that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will be revealed during the event, with the Pixel Watch 2 making its debut as well. This event aims to capture attention during the competitive phone launch season and showcase Google’s latest hardware offerings.

While Google’s I/O event earlier this year didn’t offer much insight into the Pixel 8, leaks have filled the void with information on the upcoming device. One notable leak even came from Google itself, albeit unintentionally. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature Google’s Tensor G3 chip, which is the third iteration following the Tensor G2 from the Pixel 6. Leaks have suggested that the G3 chip will come with nine CPU cores, promising enhanced performance. Graphics are also anticipated to improve, with 10 GPU cores running at 890MHz, compared to the Tensor G2’s 7 cores.

The Pixel 8 is expected to have a camera upgrade, introducing a 64 MP ultrawide sensor. The phone might also revert to its previous design with more curved corners and adopt colour options found on the Pixel Fold, such as Porcelain, Obsidian, and a blue hue referred to as “Sea.”

Regarding the Pixel Watch 2, reports indicate that the smartwatch will transition to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, and its battery life is expected to significantly improve compared to its predecessor. Rumours suggest that it could operate for up to 24 hours with the always-on display active. The Pixel Watch 2 is also likely to run on Wear OS 4.

While it’s uncertain whether Google will introduce a new Pixel Tablet, considering the relatively recent launch of the first one last year, there is a possibility of new Nest devices being unveiled. However, compared to the rumours surrounding Google’s phone and wearable lines, there’s been limited information regarding potential new Nest products.