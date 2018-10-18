Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 10:37 IST

Macs may switch from Intel to Apple’s A-series chip by 2020-21: Ming Chi Kuo

Kuo predicts that TSMC will become the sole supplier for Apple’s custom chips in the future.

In a recently released note, former KGI analyst, Ming Chi Kuo reveals Apple’s plans for using its own A-series chips in more devices than just the iPhones and the Watch. According to a report by 9To5Mac, he believes that Macs may switch to Apple chips by 2020, whereas an autonomous Apple Car system may adopt a custom silicon by 2023.

Kuo reportedly also believes that in the next two years Apple will drop Intel, and TSMC will continue to be the sole supplier of the A-series chips.

Also, Kuo goes on to predict some profits for these companies. Considering the expectations that the iPhone XR will sell better than expected, the analyst also predicts that TSMC will record a better first quarter in 2019 with the A12 chips, as compared to what it did with the A11.

Apple. Reuters.

He further says that TSMC will be the sole supplier for Apple for the A13 next year as well as the A14 in 2020.

In addition to that, the analyst believes that by the year 2020 or 2021, Apple will release its first Mac that will run custom ARM-based chips. This falls perfectly in line with another report by Bloomberg, which claimed the same.

Also, Kuo says that besides the Mac and iPhone/iPad chips, TSMC will also produce custom chips for “Apple Car’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems”.

Here, analyst also gives away a little about Apple’s autonomous car project, revealing that Apple Car will bring Level 4 or Level 5 fully autonomous driving to consumers, and for that to be enabled, the Cupertino giant will have to rely on TSMC’s 3nm or 5nm chip process.

