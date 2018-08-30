Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 14:32 IST

Lynchings are a part of the overall issue of malicious content online: Report

The report says that social media platforms need to act in a “time-bound” manner.

A panel of secretaries headed by the Union Home secretary Rajiv Gauba has submitted a report to the government stating that lynchings are a part of the overall problem of malicious content existing on cyberspace and often targeting children, people from minority groups, and women.

A Hindustan Times report says that the panel has submitted the report for recommendations to a group of ministers, headed by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh which will be further be sent to the Prime Minister.

Representational image.

Representational image.

According to The Hindu, the panel has come to the conclusion that social media platforms shall be responsible for lynchings instigated by unchecked malicious content on the platform. To that effect, a notice shall be sent to these platforms, and if they fail to comply with it, an FIR can be lodged against the country heads. Secondly, the report also says that social media platforms need to act in a “time-bound” manner to remove such content.

An official from the home ministry has reportedly said that law enforcement agencies need to increase their presence in cyberspace. The government is apparently coming up with a new portal which will be managed by the National Crime Records Bureau where people can report about malicious videos and posts.

The report comes in the wake of recent mob-lynchings across various states which led to a number of deaths. These mob-lynchings were reportedly instigated by the fake news on child abduction and cattle smuggling circulating on WhatsApp.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

also see

WhatsApp

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Aug 21, 2018

Google

Google identifies hacking attempts, removes 39 YouTube channels linked to Iran

Aug 24, 2018

Donald Trump

Trump voices his angst against social media firms as 'silencing millions'

Aug 24, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's video-on-demand service called 'Facebook Watch' to roll out globally

Aug 29, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's compliance with RS Prasad's request may have no impact on fake news

Aug 22, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts radio campaign for educating users on the dangers of fake news

Aug 29, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

India's first manned mission now scheduled for a 2021 launch: ISRO Chief

Aug 30, 2018

Space Expo

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

Aug 30, 2018

Psychosis

Scientists unpick how a non-intoxicating cannabis component may fight psychosis

Aug 30, 2018

Tawaki penguins

How the New Zealand Tawaki penguins embark on an incredible marathon every winter

Aug 30, 2018