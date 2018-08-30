A panel of secretaries headed by the Union Home secretary Rajiv Gauba has submitted a report to the government stating that lynchings are a part of the overall problem of malicious content existing on cyberspace and often targeting children, people from minority groups, and women.

A Hindustan Times report says that the panel has submitted the report for recommendations to a group of ministers, headed by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh which will be further be sent to the Prime Minister.

According to The Hindu, the panel has come to the conclusion that social media platforms shall be responsible for lynchings instigated by unchecked malicious content on the platform. To that effect, a notice shall be sent to these platforms, and if they fail to comply with it, an FIR can be lodged against the country heads. Secondly, the report also says that social media platforms need to act in a “time-bound” manner to remove such content.

An official from the home ministry has reportedly said that law enforcement agencies need to increase their presence in cyberspace. The government is apparently coming up with a new portal which will be managed by the National Crime Records Bureau where people can report about malicious videos and posts.

The report comes in the wake of recent mob-lynchings across various states which led to a number of deaths. These mob-lynchings were reportedly instigated by the fake news on child abduction and cattle smuggling circulating on WhatsApp.