Saturday, February 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc has bought U.S.-based startup Halo Cars, which allows drivers to make money through digital advertisements displayed on top of their vehicles.


ReutersFeb 22, 2020 01:17:33 IST

Lyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc has bought U.S.-based startup Halo Cars, which allows drivers to make money through digital advertisements displayed on top of their vehicles.

The deal, first reported by Axios, was confirmed by the ride-hailing company on Friday. Lyft did not comment on the financing of the deal.

Halo Cars was founded in 2018 and has operations in U.S. markets such as New York and Chicago.

Lyft and larger rival Uber Technologies Inc , both based in San Francisco, are pursuing different roads in search of profitability, with Uber pouring money into side businesses which have so far lost money and Lyft focusing solely on moving people around.

With operations only in the United States and some Canadian cities, Lyft said earlier this month its active rider customer base in the fourth quarter grew to 22.9 million from 22.3 million the previous quarter.

That compares with Uber's global 111 million active platform users in the same period.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Global automaker supplies threatened by China coronavirus crisis

Feb 07, 2020
Global automaker supplies threatened by China coronavirus crisis
T-Mobile tops fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Newstracker

T-Mobile tops fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Feb 07, 2020
Pinterest beats quarterly revenue, user add estimates

Newstracker

Pinterest beats quarterly revenue, user add estimates

Feb 07, 2020
Stocks rise as coronavirus worry ebbs

Newstracker

Stocks rise as coronavirus worry ebbs

Feb 07, 2020
OPEC+ panel recommends deeper oil cut, awaits nod from Russia - sources

Newstracker

OPEC+ panel recommends deeper oil cut, awaits nod from Russia - sources

Feb 07, 2020
Airbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets

Newstracker

Airbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets

Feb 07, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020