tech2 News Staff

After revealing plans to enter the wearables business, Lycos has announced that the Lycos Life line of wearables are now available. The Lycos Life website and Lycos Life App were launched on the Google Play Store today. The announcement added:

"Are you ready to change the way you access your Internet? We have good news for you and are pleased to announce that at 9:00 AM EST, US time, we launched the LYCOS Life website, store and app (Google Play Store). Here you will find the latest features of the Band and Ring, while viewing our new video with detailed product information.

We are launching the new LYCOS Life App that manages your passwords and logins, reports and monitors your health, shows your heart beat, all while simplifying your life. This just the beginning of new features and new hardware in the coming months."

https://vimeo.com/130087935

Lycos Life has the capability to intelligently sense individuals’ everyday patterns and transfer this information securely and wirelessly to their phone via Bluetooth and its Tap to Transfer (T2T) communication protocol. Their wearable devices will also allow users to automatically monitor their activity, sleep, heart rate, incoming calls, and important notifications from their phone completely hands-free.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.