Think the iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1.3 lakhs is too cheap? How about an iPhone 14 Pro that costs Rs 1.1 crore?

The cheapest of the custom-made iPhone 14 Pro from Caviar costs Rs 5.6 lakhs, and is made using titanium, and diamonds. The most expensive version, the iPhone 14 Daytona costs Rs 1.1 crores and has a Rolex Daytona on the back.


FP StaffOct 17, 2022 14:41:44 IST

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series may not be the most expensive smartphone that was launched this year. However, starting at Rs 1.29 lakhs, it is still pretty expensive for most people. With that being said, there are some who may feel that the iPhone 14 Pro just isn’t expensive enough, that it isn’t exclusive enough.

Caviar has launched their version of the iPhone 14 Pro. The most expensive version starts at Rs 1.1 crore and is limited to just 3 pieces. Image Credit: Caviar

Caviar, the international luxury brand has launched its version of the latest iPhone 14 Pro series, and seriously, they are as wild as things can get. Caviar has a history of taking some of the most expensive flagships and turning their exclusivity factor all the way upto 11, using some pretty rare and expensive materials known to mankind. 

A few years ago, they launched an iPhone 13 that had a piece of a meteorite embedded in it.

This year, the most expensive iPhone that they have made is called the Caviar iPhone 14 Pro Daytona. The watch actually features a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in gold, and 8 diamonds. The iPhone Daytona also uses other appliques made of 18-karat gold, and costs about $133,670 or roughly Rs 1.10 crore. 

As for the device itself, it is a basic iPhone 14 Pro, with 128 of onboard storage. Potential customers can upgrade to a higher storage variant by paying a couple of thousand dollars more. Potential customers can also go for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and all its storage variants if they feel like splurging a couple of thousands of dollars more.

The iPhone 14 Caviar Daytona will have a limited production run of just 3 watches. What’s surprising is the fact that Caviar actually went for a watch that is extremely difficult to find on the retail market. The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona costs at least Rs 30 lakhs, retail even when you go for some of the more basic configurations. However, given how the luxury watch market has been acting up in the recent years, especially Rolex, you can’t simply buy one even if you have the money.

As for the “cheapest” iPhone 14 Pro that Caviar has launched, we have the Sangria Butterfly iPhone 14. This particular take on the iPhone costs about $6820 or Rs 5.67 lakhs. It is made up of lightweight titanium, has a bunch of rubies and smaller kart diamonds, and is polished by hand. 

The ‘cheapest’ Caviar iPhone 14 costs about Rs 5.6 Lakhs, has some rubies, and about 28 small natural diamonds. Image Credit: Caviar

The “cheaper” luxury iPhone is limited to just 99 pieces, and like the iPhone Daytona, starts with the 128GB variant, with higher storage variants being a couple of hundred dollars extra.

