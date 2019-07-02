Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lucid Motors hires former Tesla production executive

(Reuters) - Lucid Motors said on Monday it hired Tesla Inc's former vice president of production at its Freemont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, as vice president of manufacturing. The Newark, California-based electric carmaker in April also named https://in.reuters.com/article/lucid-motors-ceo-idINL3N2253XM Peter Rawlinson, former chief engineer of Tesla's Model S, as its chief executive officer.

ReutersJul 02, 2019 00:06:06 IST

Lucid Motors hires former Tesla production executive

(Reuters) - Lucid Motors said on Monday it hired Tesla Inc's former vice president of production at its Freemont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, as vice president of manufacturing.

The Newark, California-based electric carmaker in April also named https://in.reuters.com/article/lucid-motors-ceo-idINL3N2253XM Peter Rawlinson, former chief engineer of Tesla's Model S, as its chief executive officer.

Lucid, which has more than $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, was founded in 2007 as Atieva by Sam Weng and Bernard Tse, a former vice president of Tesla.

The company positions itself as being less of a direct competitor to Tesla than with luxury car makers such as Audi or BMW, Rawlinson had said.

Hochholdinger, a former production executive at Volkswagen AG, left Tesla last week after three years with the company. At Tesla, he was tasked with improving production for Tesla's luxury Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle as well as helping build a cost-effective manufacturing program for the Model 3 sedan.

He was the latest high-profile executive to leave Tesla in the past two years, as the automaker struggles to ramp up production of Model 3, which is seen as crucial for its long-term profitability.

Rawlinson said Hochholdinger's experience in manufacturing would help the company in launching Lucid Air and other future models.

Tesla is expected to report its second-quarter delivery and production numbers this week.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Newstracker

Ethiopia's army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup

Jun 24, 2019
Ethiopia's army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup
Yemen's Houthis say launch drone attacks against Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jizan airports

Newstracker

Yemen's Houthis say launch drone attacks against Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jizan airports

Jun 24, 2019
Ukraine hosts biggest ever gay pride parade

Newstracker

Ukraine hosts biggest ever gay pride parade

Jun 24, 2019
Turkey's opposition headed for big Istanbul win, in blow to Erdogan

Newstracker

Turkey's opposition headed for big Istanbul win, in blow to Erdogan

Jun 24, 2019
Ethiopian, African Union mediation needs to be unified: Sudan military council

Newstracker

Ethiopian, African Union mediation needs to be unified: Sudan military council

Jun 24, 2019
Istanbul opposition candidate promises 'new beginning' for city

Newstracker

Istanbul opposition candidate promises 'new beginning' for city

Jun 24, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019