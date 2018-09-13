As exciting as Apple launches are, the fun thing is tracking people's reactions.

"Raise your hand if you're also not part of Apple's target market," said a tweet and we're sure that the thought will echo for many Indians this morning. Apple has launched the iPhone Xs starting at Rs 99,900, the larger iPhone XS Max beginning at Rs 1,09,900 (whaaaaaa! (ﾉﾟ0ﾟ)ﾉ Really?) and the supposedly more affordable iPhone Xr starting at Rs 76,900.

Raise your hand if you're also not part of Apple's target market🙋‍♀ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ygSmKyeewx — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) September 12, 2018

I'm happy with my Poco F1. Don't want to be a person without kidney.😆😆 — Aditya Rohila (@Adityarohila94) September 12, 2018

You can legit buy an awesome Gaming laptop for the price of Apples new 512gb iphone. It doesnt even ship with a fast charger or headphone adapter. pic.twitter.com/bppCqEVIlW — Evan Moller (@dont_at_evan) September 12, 2018

The AirPods and the AirPower were long awaited, but we surprisingly didn't see them.

And with that, the #AppleEvent is over! .....still no AirPower. I think they’re hoping we forgot about that lol — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 12, 2018

"WHY DON'T WE MAKE BIGGER SCREEN AND CHARGE DOUBLE THE PRICE?" -People at Apple every year. — Just Alex (@Es_AlexG) September 12, 2018

I love my #apple products and am aware that their price has always been artificially high, but the #iPhoneX took the biscuit!! The #iPhoneXS will be the cream on top of that. There's absolutely zero need to spend that much on a phone. It's crazy money! https://t.co/KG1RsZz5ya — Andrew Cockerill (@ACockerillPhoto) September 12, 2018

Just fainted at the price of a new Iphone XS, fortunately my new Apple Watch 4 has detected this and despatched an ambulance. #iPhoneXS #Eyewatering #Walletbursting — Andy Hair (@northerntrack) September 12, 2018

The best thing about the event we can say is the Apple Watch. People seem to be loving it. We're not sure if iPhone was the key product at the event today. People seem to be quite impressed by the Apple watch because of ECG and Fall Detection.

I just asked myself. I said yes. https://t.co/pt2k8F37ZC — Justine Ezarik (@ijustine) September 12, 2018

Yup… I’m getting a new Apple Watch! Get ready to grab one at @TMobile!!! ⌚️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/XIoWdL87jW — John Legere (@JohnLegere) September 12, 2018

Drinking with an Apple Watch on just got INTERESTING #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/u366HTfbeo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2018

And finally, it seems that Apple just launched these phone because it's that time of the year, and it had to launch something. People don't seem to be impressed with all the innovation.