tech2 News Staff 13 September, 2018 03:25 IST

Love for Apple Watch Series 4, hate for iPhone Xs pricing: Twitter reacts

"Raise your hand if you're also not part of Apple's target market," said a tweet.

As exciting as Apple launches are, the fun thing is tracking people's reactions.

"Raise your hand if you're also not part of Apple's target market," said a tweet and we're sure that the thought will echo for many Indians this morning. Apple has launched the iPhone Xs starting at Rs 99,900, the larger iPhone XS Max beginning at Rs 1,09,900 (whaaaaaa! (ﾉﾟ0ﾟ)ﾉ Really?) and the supposedly more affordable iPhone Xr starting at Rs 76,900.

iPhone XS. Image: Apple Event 2018 Live Stream

iPhone XS. Image: Apple Event 2018 Live Stream

The AirPods and the AirPower were long awaited, but we surprisingly didn't see them.

The best thing about the event we can say is the Apple Watch. People seem to be loving it. We're not sure if iPhone was the key product at the event today. People seem to be quite impressed by the Apple watch because of ECG and Fall Detection.

And finally, it seems that Apple just launched these phone because it's that time of the year, and it had to launch something. People don't seem to be impressed with all the innovation.

