FP StudioFeb 15, 2020 01:49:04 IST
Missed the last big musical event while being stuck in office? Well, no need to worry because Tech2 Innovate, a youth festival is bringing some of the most well-known names in the non-Bollywood space for a musical experience like no other. Getting these artistes together in a single event is a feat in itself so make sure you book your tickets straight away and head out for a couple of evenings filled with some of the best live music you’ll see in a while.
Karsh Kale From defining the Asian underground scene in its early days to some of the most innovative mixing of musical genres with Indian classical and folk beats, Karsh Kale has been nothing short of a revolutionary in the alt music world for over 25 years. Over the course of his career, Kale has performed at places as diverse as NH7 to Coke Studio to a score with HBO’s True Blood, Gully Boy and songs with Sting and Norah Jones. To listen to Karsh Kale is to distill the change the music scene has undergone over the past couple of decades and revel in its beauty.
Raja Kumari
Last seen in MTV Hustle as a judge with Nucleya and Raftaar, Raja Kumari first made a name for herself by collaborating with artistes like Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea and Fall Out Boy in the US before finding fame in India. The freestyle MC and hip-hop artiste is a bonafide lyricist and along with her charged-up energetic songs and hip-hop-inspired beats, Raja Kumari is a performer to watch in full flow.
Ritviz Trained in Hindustani classical music, Ritviz Srivastava is a YouTube sensation with his songs becoming instant hits ever since he first found fame with his track Udd Gaye, a unique fusion of Indian and electronica that turned into a party anthem for the millennial generation. Since then, Ritviz has proved he’s no one-hit wonder with popular songs like ‘Barso’, ‘Jeet’, ‘Sage’ and ‘Liggi’ among others. Relax and enjoy the chilled-out hits from Ritviz at Tech2 Innovate this weekend. Indian Ocean You can call them a protest band if you like but the deep, earthy voices and raga-meets-rock songs by Indian Ocean revolutionized the genre and gave audiences a worthy alternative to Bollywood and Western rock bands. Through changing group members to appearing sporadically in Bollywood, mainly in Anurag Kashyap movies, the band is one of the most well-known names in the alternative rock space today. Hear them once and be their fan forever.
Jasleen Aulakh
Jasleen Aulakh has been part of the independent music scene since 2013 when her debut album released. Along with her mother Polly Saghera, Jasleen has been part of project ‘Just Ittefaaq’ as lead singer and director. Aulakh is known for her soulful singing across a diverse range of genres such as slow rock, contemporary sufi, country and folk music and has sung in different languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, English and even French. If you’ve never heard her music before, let Aulakh’s mellifluous music envelop you at Tech2 Innovate.
Playing For Change
Big cheers to Playing For Change who’re debuting in India at the Tech2 Innovate youth festival. Started by Grammy-winning producer/engineer and award-winning film director Mark Johnson, Playing For Change is a multimedia movement that seeks to inspire, connect and bring peace to the world through music. Apart from Johnson, the musicians will also take to the stage to share their vison through music. This is something we recommend you don’t miss.
