Looking for style and substance? New vivo V15 Aqua Blue is here!

The vivo V15 is a strong contender as an ideal smartphone for consumers who are looking for an all-rounder device.

FP StudioMay 21, 2019 12:33:36 IST

Vivo has just expanded the colour palette for its V15 series to include a striking new Aqua Blue variant as an option. The V15, which launched just two months ago, has grown to become a favourite of the Indian consumer in the sub 25K segment, garnering high ratings and reviews across the board.

Keeping in mind the importance of aesthetics and variety for the Indian consumer, Vivo has decided to launch an additional colour option with an electric appeal that has an attractive gradient effect that sets it apart from most smartphones in the market. The enchanting colour gradient, along with the sleek curves of the device proves Vivo’s dedication to innovative smartphone design.

The Vivo V15, now available at a very aggressive price tag of INR 21,990, burst onto the scene as one of the top-rated smartphones due to its innovative features. This includes a second-generation pop-up selfie camera, a stunning design and a full-screen display with a 90.95% screen-to-body ratio.

Allow us to break down this phone’s features and explain why you don’t need to break that FD:

Mesmerizing design that demands attention. At the phone's back, a refreshing colour gradient adds to the wonder with a combination of 3D curves and ‘Spectrum Ripple Design’ making a bold statement, and delivering on Vivo's promise to constantly push the limits of smartphone design. The V15's design is anything but mundane and has a certain oomph that demands another look. With three colour options to choose from: Aqua Blue, Frozen Black and Glamour Red, each promising a unique and unmatched design, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste.

For your selfie needs, you get a 32 MP Pop-Up Selfie Camera for crystal-clear self-portraits. This camera that has been tested and perfected after thousands of tests (don’t forget, Vivo was the pioneer that bought the pop-up camera back in 2018).

resizer

The rear features a triple rear camera module with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. This means that you have the chance to capture excellent landscape pictures and group shots without worrying about adjusting camera settings manually.

A speedy MediaTek P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage (that can be expanded to 256 GB) ensures smooth gameplay and a smooth interface.

With amazing features, a powerful configuration, attractive design, and striking colour options, the vivo V15 is a strong contender as an ideal smartphone for consumers who are looking for an all-rounder device without burning a hole in your pocket. You can purchase the V15 here.

