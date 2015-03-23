Wednesday, September 07, 2022Back to

Lollipop 5.1 rolling out to Micromax Canvas A1, Spice Dream Uno Android One handsets

Popular smartphone makers Micromax and Spice will be rolling out the Android 5.1 Lollipop update to their Android One smartphones namely, Micromax Canvas A1 and Spice Dream Uno.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2022 16:36:46 IST

Micromax made the announcement on their company page and also gave instructions on how to install the Android update. Users who wish to install the update will have to connect to a Wi-Fi network, search for System Updates under the Settings section and install the package. It also added that users should also have more than 30 percent battery on their phones before installing the update.

On their other hand, Spice made the announcement on their Facebook Page where they mentioned, “Your rocking weekend starts today.. Spice rolls out Lollipop 5.1 update for Spice Dream Uno users. Check NOW!”

Both the companies provided no detailed information as to what changes the updates will bring to their devices. Some of the features included in the Android 5.1 Lollipop update improve stability and performance, along with support for multiple SIM cards, Device Protection and high definition (HD) voice on compatible phones. Android 5.1 Lollipop will also provide enhancements such as the ability to join Wi-Fi networks and control paired Bluetooth devices directly from Quick Settings as well.

An additional feature called Device Protection has also been added in situations where if you lose your phone or if its stolen, it will remain locked until you sign in with your Google account, even if someone resets your device to factory settings. The Android 5.1 Lollipop update will also bring in high definition voice calling on mobile phones.

Karbonn, the third manufacturer which also launched their Android One device Karbonn Sparkle V have not mentioned anything regarding an Android 5.1 Lollipop update.

