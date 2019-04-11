Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Snapchat makes casting your vote cooler with creative tools

Snapchat has rolled out election-themed filters, stickers and bitmoji for Indian users.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 17:21:40 IST

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are believed to be the biggest electoral polls of our time. Tech giants like Facebook, and Google, that source a large chunk of their revenues from our market, our doing their own bit to create more awareness (and willingness) amongst its Indian users to cast their votes during elections.

Google on 11 April, has posted a doodle on the search engine's home page, that offers users a quick guide on how, when and where to vote. Facebook too, will be sending out voting reminders across regions to all its Indian users above 18 years of age.

Representational Image

And now, Snapchat has rolled out creative tools and polling information for Indian voters.

Per this initiative, all Snapchat users will now have access to filters reminding them to check their online voter roll ahead of the deadline.

Also, a day prior to their constituency voting, users will receive a 'Team Snapchat' Snap to remind them to vote. With the help of Snap Map, Snapchat will also send a Snap story in each individual state that includes a link to polling location information hosted on the Electoral Commission of India’s portal.

In addition to that, Snapchat has also added election-themed filters, stickers, Bitmoji, lenses, and Snap Map integrations.

