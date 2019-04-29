Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 4 Voting: Google Doodle eggs on first time voters addressing generic queries related to voting

Phase 4 of polling covers a total of 71 constituencies across nine states including a part of Jammu and Kashmir.

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 08:00:53 IST

As a number of major states gear up for yet another phase of voting, Google is back with a doodle which we've seen feature on all polling days so far. The doodle doesn't feature anything too fancy but aims to address general queries that a voter might have in mind before one sets out to the nearest polling booth.

These general FAQs include — when to vote, where to vote, how to vote, how to get your name on the voters' list, and all other such similar question.

(For live updates, analysis on all the happenings related to phase 4 of voting today, you can head to our live blog)

When you click on the doodle, it leads you to a quick guide on 'How to vote' during these Indian general elections, 2019. It has information on the voting process at the polling booth, details of voter helpline in case a citizen finds that their name is not on the voting list, finding out where to vote, and the dates for the voting days for different regions.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 4 Voting: Google Doodle eggs on first time voters addressing generic queries related to voting

Google Doodle tells you 'How to vote'.

Do note, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List aka Electoral Roll.

You can also refer to our Election Search Engine.

The 2019 Indian general elections began on 11 April with votings scheduled to take place in seven phases across the country. The stage is now set for the fourth phase of polling which includes 71 constituencies across nine states with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessing the first round and Maharashtra and Odisha registering the final round of polling. Apart from these three states, the states which are voting today include Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

2019 Lok Sabha ELections

Lok Sabha Elections 2019, phase 2 voting: Google Doodle tells India 'how to vote' with all possible FAQs

Apr 18, 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019, phase 2 voting: Google Doodle tells India 'how to vote' with all possible FAQs
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Voting: Google Doodle encourages voting, answering all possible FAQs you may have

Google

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Voting: Google Doodle encourages voting, answering all possible FAQs you may have

Apr 23, 2019
Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few solutions during 2019 general elections

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few solutions during 2019 general elections

Apr 28, 2019
In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in 2019 poll results

Pollution

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in 2019 poll results

Apr 26, 2019
For Indian Muslims, elections bring caste divide among Ashrafs, Pasmandas to the fore

For Indian Muslims, elections bring caste divide among Ashrafs, Pasmandas to the fore

Apr 23, 2019
The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eating beef and fall in love with him, Hindu Rashtra will be realised

CriticalPoint

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eating beef and fall in love with him, Hindu Rashtra will be realised

Apr 24, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019