tech2 News Staff

As a number of major states gear up for yet another phase of voting, Google is back with a doodle which we've seen feature on all polling days so far. The doodle doesn't feature anything too fancy but aims to address general queries that a voter might have in mind before one sets out to the nearest polling booth.

These general FAQs include — when to vote, where to vote, how to vote, how to get your name on the voters' list, and all other such similar question.

(For live updates, analysis on all the happenings related to phase 4 of voting today, you can head to our live blog)

When you click on the doodle, it leads you to a quick guide on 'How to vote' during these Indian general elections, 2019. It has information on the voting process at the polling booth, details of voter helpline in case a citizen finds that their name is not on the voting list, finding out where to vote, and the dates for the voting days for different regions.

Do note, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List aka Electoral Roll.

You can also refer to our Election Search Engine.

The 2019 Indian general elections began on 11 April with votings scheduled to take place in seven phases across the country. The stage is now set for the fourth phase of polling which includes 71 constituencies across nine states with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessing the first round and Maharashtra and Odisha registering the final round of polling. Apart from these three states, the states which are voting today include Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.