Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Voting: Google Doodle encourages voting, answering all possible FAQs you may have

The stage is set for the third phase of polling which includes 116 constituencies across 14 states and 2 union territories.

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 07:50:24 IST

Marking the beginning of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, Google's latest doodle features an inked finger, which when clicked leads users to a page explaining the voting procedure.

The doodle does not just remind users to vote, but it does more than just being an aesthetic on the search engine, by answering all possible FAQs related to voting. When to vote, where to vote, how to vote, how to get your name on the voters' list, and all other such questions have been addressed by Google.

When you click on the doodle, it leads you to a quick guide on 'How to vote' during these Indian general elections, 2019. It has information on the voting process at the polling booth, details of voter helpline in case a citizen finds that their name is not on the voting list, finding out where to vote, and the dates for the voting days for different regions.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Voting: Google Doodle encourages voting, answering all possible FAQs you may have

Google Doodle tells you 'How to vote'.

Do note, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List aka Electoral Roll.

You can also refer to our Election Search Engine.

The 2019 Indian general elections began on 11 April with votings scheduled to take place in seven phases across the country. The stage is now set for the third phase of polling which includes 116 constituencies across 14 states and 2 Union Territories. This is also the biggest phase of all with over 18.85 lakh voters deciding the fate of 1,640 candidates.

The states going to polls are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Tripura and Daman & Diu.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

2019 Lok Sabha ELections

Lok Sabha Elections 2019, phase 2 voting: Google Doodle tells India 'how to vote' with all possible FAQs

Apr 18, 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019, phase 2 voting: Google Doodle tells India 'how to vote' with all possible FAQs
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Snapchat makes casting your vote cooler with creative tools

Snapchat

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Snapchat makes casting your vote cooler with creative tools

Apr 11, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Uma Bharti says she draws inspiration from Che Guevara

NewsTracker

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Uma Bharti says she draws inspiration from Che Guevara

Apr 15, 2019
Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor quits Congress after Kshatriya Thakor Sena decides to sever ties with party

NewsTracker

Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor quits Congress after Kshatriya Thakor Sena decides to sever ties with party

Apr 10, 2019
'Namo' food boxes for poll officials in Noida triggers row; Uttar Pradesh CEO claims packets unrelated to PM

NewsTracker

'Namo' food boxes for poll officials in Noida triggers row; Uttar Pradesh CEO claims packets unrelated to PM

Apr 11, 2019
Defamation suit filed in Bhopal court against Rahul Gandhi over 'saare Modi chor hai' remark; hearing on 1 May

NewsTracker

Defamation suit filed in Bhopal court against Rahul Gandhi over 'saare Modi chor hai' remark; hearing on 1 May

Apr 15, 2019

science

Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Apr 23, 2019
NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Apr 23, 2019
China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Gene editing

China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Apr 23, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Understanding Project tiger, a homegrown conservation success story

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Understanding Project tiger, a homegrown conservation success story

Apr 22, 2019