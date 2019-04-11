tech2 News Staff

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 kick off Thursday, 11 April, Google is welcoming users to its browser with a doodle. However, besides reminding users to vote, the doodle does more than just being an aesthetic on the search engine.

When you click on the doodle, it leads you to a quick guide on 'How to vote' during these Indian general elections, 2019. It has information on the voting process at the polling booth, details of voter helpline in case a citizen finds that their name is not on the voting list, finding out where to vote, and the dates for the voting days for different regions.

Do note, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List aka Electoral Roll.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May, and 19 May. Counting will begin on 23 May.

On 11 April, which is today, voting will be held in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Telangana, along with parts of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.