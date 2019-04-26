Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook removed 574 posts; Twitter deleted 49 accounts violating Model Code of Conduct

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp took down content on request by the Election Commission.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 10:58:53 IST

While the Lok Sabha elections are underway, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been proactively incorporating rules to curb any form of ‘political content/advertisements’ during the silent period between the different phases of voting.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp were asked by the ECI to remove hundreds of posts and delete numerous accounts that were found breaking the Model Code of Conduct.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook removed 574 posts; Twitter deleted 49 accounts violating Model Code of Conduct

Logo of the Twitter and Facebook are seen through magnifier on display. Image: Reuters

An Economic Times report stated that up to 468 takedowns from the social media platforms were found to be spreading political content. The majority of the content taken down was seen as harmful to the spirit of the elections including ‘hate speech’ and ‘voter misinformation’.

Facebook took down 574 posts out of which up to 60 of them had ‘political advertisements’. Additionally, 28 posts ‘offended public morality and decency’, 10 displayed ‘voter misinformation’, six spread ‘hate speech’ or ‘undue influence’ and two violated the model code of conduct. Most of the requests against Facebook were from Telangana.

Majority of the Twitter takedowns had ‘explicit violation’ of the model code. Twitter disabled or deleted 34 out of the 49 accounts or tweets in the first three phases. Among the remaining, eight of them posted political content despite the on-going silent period, five were deemed to be sharing ‘misleading information to voters’ and two of them had ‘hate speech’ against political opponents. The chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh had forwarded one of the Twitter complaints.

On YouTube, two videos were deleted that were found ‘propagating hate speech’ and ‘broadcasting political content’ in the silent phase. Three WhatsApp numbers got disabled that were found to be breaking the model code and spreading hate speech.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science


also see

Newstracker

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Despite Code of Ethics for social media platforms during polls, no way to gauge if it's working

Apr 18, 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Despite Code of Ethics for social media platforms during polls, no way to gauge if it's working
Silence period explained: 48 hours before polls, use of digital or television media verboten for political campaigning

DidYouKnow

Silence period explained: 48 hours before polls, use of digital or television media verboten for political campaigning

Apr 17, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Around 76% turnout recorded in Inner Manipur constituency till 7 pm in second phase of polling

NewsTracker

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Around 76% turnout recorded in Inner Manipur constituency till 7 pm in second phase of polling

Apr 18, 2019
CPM demands re-polling at 464 booths in Tripura, complains to Election Commission against mass rigging, CCTV manipulation

NewsTracker

CPM demands re-polling at 464 booths in Tripura, complains to Election Commission against mass rigging, CCTV manipulation

Apr 16, 2019
WhatsApp is India's most preferred messaging app despite its fake news problems: Survey

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is India's most preferred messaging app despite its fake news problems: Survey

Apr 18, 2019
'Documentary content' removed from NaMo TV, BJP tells Delhi Chief Electoral Officer after EC order on pre-certifying programmes

NewsTracker

'Documentary content' removed from NaMo TV, BJP tells Delhi Chief Electoral Officer after EC order on pre-certifying programmes

Apr 14, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019