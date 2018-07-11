Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 11 July, 2018 16:30 IST

Local phone maker Tambo Mobile launches TA-4 at Rs 6,999 with a full view display

The device has 8MP rear camera with Dual-LED flash powered with Samsung sensor.

Domestic smartphone firm Tambo Mobile on 11 July launched an affordable smartphone "TA-4" at Rs 6,999.

The 5.45-inch device sports "Full View" design and comes equipped with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal space that is expandable up to 64 GB.

Tambo TA-4 mobile. Image: Tambo mobile

The smartphone runs on Android Nougat 7.0 and houses 3000mAh battery.

"Tambo 'TA-4' is a powerful device developed keeping in mind the Indian customers' preferences," Sudhir Kumar, chief executive officer, Tambo, said in a statement.

The device has 8 MP rear camera with dual-LED flash powered with Samsung sensor and 5 MP front camera with flash.

Tambo Mobile already has more than 600 service centres in India and aims to have 1,000 such touch points by the end of this year, the company said.

