Thursday, May 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Living in the virtual world could land you a job in the real world

Unemployed? Depressed? Looking for a job? Play World of Warcraft (WOW) and you may just get one. If you don't believe me, why don't you go ahead a...


Avinash BaliMay 25, 2022 23:54:25 IST

Unemployed? Depressed? Looking for a job? Play World of Warcraft (WOW) and you may just get one. If you don't believe me, why don't you go ahead and speak to one Stephen Gillett who appears to have acquired the post of a senior manager at Yahoo! after being a top Guild Master in WOW.

The process of becoming an effective WOW guild master amounts to a total-immersion course in leadership. To run a large one, a guild master must be adept at many skills: attracting, evaluating, and recruiting new members. Guilds routinely splinter over petty squabbles and other basic failures of management; the master must resolve them without losing valuable members. Never mind the virtual surroundings; these conditions provide real-world training a manager can apply directly in the workplace.

And people think games are a waste of time.

wow_t.jpg

tags

    Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

    latest videos

    Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

    Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

    Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

    Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

    THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

    THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

    Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

    Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

    Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

    Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

    Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

    Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

    Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

    Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

    AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

    AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

    The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

    The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

    Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

    Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

    Battery Technology

    Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

    May 25, 2022
    Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

    Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

    May 20, 2022
    Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

    Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

    May 13, 2022
    Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

    Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

    May 13, 2022