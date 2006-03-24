Avinash Bali

Unemployed? Depressed? Looking for a job? Play World of Warcraft (WOW) and you may just get one. If you don't believe me, why don't you go ahead and speak to one Stephen Gillett who appears to have acquired the post of a senior manager at Yahoo! after being a top Guild Master in WOW.

The process of becoming an effective WOW guild master amounts to a total-immersion course in leadership. To run a large one, a guild master must be adept at many skills: attracting, evaluating, and recruiting new members. Guilds routinely splinter over petty squabbles and other basic failures of management; the master must resolve them without losing valuable members. Never mind the virtual surroundings; these conditions provide real-world training a manager can apply directly in the workplace.

And people think games are a waste of time.