Live images of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus reveal punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

The images even show the bottom frame to come with a USB Type-C port a 3.5mm headphone jack.

tech2 News Staff Jan 25, 2019 17:24:30 IST

As per recent rumours Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S Series is expected to arrive in three models as opposed to the usual two. So far, we know that the Galaxy S10 Lite (or the S10 E) will come with a 5.8-inch display, the standard S10 with a 6.1-inch display and the bigger S10 Plus is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display.

Rumours about the phone's specifications, design and image renders have been surfacing online time and again and now there's a bunch of live images of the phone that has been leaked online.

As per the images shared by All about Samsung, the S10 series is going to flaunt the Infinity 'O' display. The bezels are quite thin on the sides but are a bit heavier on the chin and at the top end of the frame.

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

As per the report, the image shows the Galaxy S10 on the left and the Galaxy S10 Plus on the right, which is easy to guess based on the differences in display size that have been mentioned via previous leaks.

In the image, the Samsung Galaxy S10 can be seen with a punch-hole-display, which is speculated to contain the in screen selfie camera.

Previously leaked renders had shown the hole to be in the centre. But the live image reveals the hole for the front-facing camera placed on the top right corner of the display.

As for the Galaxy S10 Plus, there seems to be two front-facing cameras in the shape of a pill, placed on the right top corner of the frame just like the standard S10.

Live images of Samsung S10 and S10 Plus. Image: All about Samsung

Live images of Samsung S10 and S10 Plus. Image: All about Samsung

Other images, that are a part of the same leak, show the bottom edge of the frame revealing a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack (phew!).

The camera placement on the rear of the phone seems to be similar to the Galaxy Note 9, but the phones have added one more camera sensor to the stack, which now makes it a triple camera setup. Oddly, there seems to be no trace of the fingerprint reader, so we wonder if this signals to an in-display fingerprint reader *wink* *wink*.

Samsung has hinted the launch of the Galaxy S10 in a teaser invite, which is set for launch on 20 February.

