Live: Far Out - Apple iPhone 14 Series launch event live stream iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications launch price

At the event, Apple is expected to unveil at least four new iPhones - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14Max/Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple will also be launching a series of Apple Watches, and an updated AirPods Pro 2.


FP StaffSep 07, 2022 22:16:25 IST

Apple’s Far Out launch event is arguably one of the biggest launch events in the tech world this year. Apple will be launching four of the most anticipated smartphones of the year from its headquarters at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The launch event for tonight has been named ‘Far Out.’ Going by the invitation that Apple sent out for the event, the theme for this year’s event is space., or rather Far Out, which suggests that Apple might be bringing some major changes to the iPhone’s hardware. We speculate that this might have something to do with the direct satellite connectivity feature that Apple might be introducing with their flagship devices, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The tech giant is also planning to launch the Apple Watch Series 8, the all-new Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch SE. Recent rumours also suggest that Apple might be planning to launch a more budget-friendly Apple Watch, one that would be cheaper than the Apple Watch SE. And of course, there are the new AirPods Pro 2.

