Indo-Asian News Service 17 July, 2018 16:27 IST

LinkedIn's user base in India hits 50 million, doubles in past four years

LinkedIn India's member base has doubled in the past four years to cross 50 million in the country.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on 17 July said its India member base has doubled in the past four years to cross 50 million in the country.

India is LinkedIn's fastest-growing and largest market outside the US. Globally, the professional networking platform has over 562 million members.

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. Image: Reuters

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. Image: Reuters

"Our members-first, localised approach has helped us cross the 50 million mark in India. We are at the beginning of an exciting journey, as we democratise opportunity for every member of the Indian workforce," said Akshay Kothari, country manager, India, and head, international product, LinkedIn.

"As we go ahead, we will continue to focus on students, career starters, and professionals beyond knowledge workers," Kothari added.

LinkedIn said its 'Made in India' journey began with the launch of the lightweight mobile website in September 2016, followed by the launch of 'LinkedIn Lite' Android app, a lightweight version of the flagship app, in July 2017.

Developed by LinkedIn's R&D centre in Bengaluru, the company's first one outside Mountain View, California, the LinkedIn Lite Android App, was built to provide opportunities to professionals in low connectivity areas and level the playing field for job-seekers everywhere.

