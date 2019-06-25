tech2 News Staff

If you're even remotely actively on LinkedIn, you might have noticed a fairly sharp rise in the number of notifications or engagements lately and we now know that the reason behind that is because of changed made by platform, under the hood.

As per an exclusive report by Axios, LinkedIn is planning to announce a range of changes to its algorithms to make users participate more in conversations, based on their interests.

Users will now see content that they are more likely to interact with directly in the feed, through comments and reactions, or people who have shared interests with you based on your profile. Niche topics of conversation will also be elevated by the new algorithms, instead of broader possible topics of interest.

As per LinkedIn's director of artificial intelligence, Tim Jurka, the reason why LinkedIn is doing this is because research run by the company has found that participation was not even across the platform and that much of the attention in on LinkedIn was skewed towards the top 1 percent of power users. The company essentially wants more people to engage rather than just scrolling through the app or website.

But is LinkedIn late in realising that these changes were required? Facebook, for example, began talking about changes it was making to its News Feed to favour posts from close friends over brands and publishers in 2018. Snapchat also separated social from media on its app in 2017 to keep conversations intimate among friends.