Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LinkedIn's making algorithmic changes to boost conversations based on niche interests

LinkedIn's algorithmic changes will elevate content that users are most likely to join in conversation.

tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2019 19:14:28 IST

If you're even remotely actively on LinkedIn, you might have noticed a fairly sharp rise in the number of notifications or engagements lately and we now know that the reason behind that is because of changed made by platform, under the hood.

As per an exclusive report by Axios, LinkedIn is planning to announce a range of changes to its algorithms to make users participate more in conversations, based on their interests.

Users will now see content that they are more likely to interact with directly in the feed, through comments and reactions, or people who have shared interests with you based on your profile. Niche topics of conversation will also be elevated by the new algorithms, instead of broader possible topics of interest.

LinkedIns making algorithmic changes to boost conversations based on niche interests

LinkedIn Logo

As per LinkedIn's director of artificial intelligence, Tim Jurka, the reason why LinkedIn is doing this is because research run by the company has found that participation was not even across the platform and that much of the attention in on LinkedIn was skewed towards the top 1 percent of power users. The company essentially wants more people to engage rather than just scrolling through the app or website.

But is LinkedIn late in realising that these changes were required? Facebook, for example, began talking about changes it was making to its News Feed to favour posts from close friends over brands and publishers in 2018. Snapchat also separated social from media on its app in 2017 to keep conversations intimate among friends.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

LinkedIn for iOS and Android extends search to companies, jobs and groups

Jul 03, 2013
LinkedIn for iOS and Android extends search to companies, jobs and groups
LinkedIn's latest Lookup app will make it easier to connect with co-workers

LinkedIn's latest Lookup app will make it easier to connect with co-workers

Aug 20, 2015
LinkedIn follows Twitter, shocks social media investors

LinkedIn follows Twitter, shocks social media investors

May 02, 2015
LinkedIn reports 47% growth thanks to profitable hiring business

LinkedIn reports 47% growth thanks to profitable hiring business

Aug 04, 2014
Linkedin Placements launched to help students

Linkedin Placements launched to help students

Nov 06, 2015
Microsoft's LinkedIn three-step strategy for India: Here's why it makes sense

Microsoft's LinkedIn three-step strategy for India: Here's why it makes sense

Sep 13, 2016

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019