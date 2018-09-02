Sunday, September 02, 2018 Back to
02 September, 2018

LinkedIn working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting its users

LinkedIn said it’s partnering with law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles

LinkedIn says it’s working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting users of the online career network.

The Microsoft-owned service said Friday it’s partnering with US law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles and other fraudulent activity.

Reuters reported on 31 August that William Evanina, who directs the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, says the US government informed LinkedIn about China’s “super aggressive” efforts to contact members on the site, apparently for the purpose of spy recruitment.

LinkedIn said earlier in August it found accounts were being misused to connect with LinkedIn members who work at political organizations. The company then said in a blog post on 28 August that it has reason to believe “nation-state actors” were creating fake accounts.

China’s foreign ministry told Reuters it disputes Evanina’s allegations.

